DavidHarns
All-Perles
Staff
-
- Oct 29, 2013
-
- 1,500
-
- 4,365
-
- 113
The coaching staff at Michigan State has been on a heater over the past several weeks. The 2026 recruiting class has skyrocketed up the national rankings and MSU is on the cusp of a top 20 class.
Outside East Lansing, nobody really saw this coming. Inside the football building, though, this wasn't really a surprise.
The Jonathan Smith Approach®️ has continued - patiently, quietly - and the official visit process has been tweaked a bit. The results speak for themselves.
So what has MSU changed that resulted in such a successful recruiting run? I talked to folks in and around the program to find out.
Let's get into the details.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Outside East Lansing, nobody really saw this coming. Inside the football building, though, this wasn't really a surprise.
The Jonathan Smith Approach®️ has continued - patiently, quietly - and the official visit process has been tweaked a bit. The results speak for themselves.
So what has MSU changed that resulted in such a successful recruiting run? I talked to folks in and around the program to find out.
Let's get into the details.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: