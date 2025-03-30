We have cranked out a lot of content over the last few days and as the tip approaches today, I don't think that it is feasible to push out another formal article. But I did have a chance to talk to several of the players, especially MSU's big men. I tried to pry out of them some tidbit about the scout for Auburn and specifically about Auburn's outstanding Big Man, Johni Broome. But in all honesty they did not give me much.



I also trying to ask about whether the mentality is different being the underdog. I asked several players this and I think Richardson was the only one who answered yes. The other guys just said "not really." But, I did get some interesting tidbit from MSU's bigs: