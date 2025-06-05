A look behind the curtain at J Batt's hire and how he plans to set MSU apart

DavidHarns
When the Michigan State contingent stepped off the airplane in Georgia last week, they had a goal in mind that evening – they wanted to see if their #1 choice for the athletic director job at Michigan State – J Batt – was the right man for the job.
Admittedly, MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz considered this shooting high. When the search for a new AD began, Guskiewicz said he wanted the opportunity to talk to those who he considered to be the best of the best – and MSU’s Board of Trustees had given him the freedom necessary to conduct this search the way he saw fit. He worked with campus leaders and advisors to develop the leadership profile – and then he executed on it the way he thought best.
Guskiewicz does not suffer with diminished self-perception that some at Michigan State have had over the years. He knows what he has here. He understands that MSU is a sleeping giant. And he is trying to normalize success.
His mindset could be viewed in a simple yet powerful question that set the tone of his approach to this job search: Why wouldn’t the best in the business want to talk to us about working at Michigan State?
Blessedly free from the micromanagement of the university’s trustees – who have notoriously screwed things up at Michigan State in the past – Guskiewicz worked closely with the search firm to identify the top candidates for the job (he wants to call the finalists this week and thank them for their interest – they were an impressive group, he said).
His goal wasn’t to get the best available AD; he said his goal was to get the best AD out there, whether they were considered available or not.
