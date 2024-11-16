ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Availability report: Michigan State at Illinois

Nov 9, 2022
Michigan State's availability report for today's game at Illinois.

Charles Brantley and Malik Spencer are both OUT after suffering injuries in the Indiana game. Wayne Matthews is also OUT.
MSU avail vs Ill.png
 
