FOOTBALL Availability report: Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan State's availability report for tonight's game against Michigan.

Antonio Gates Jr. (listed as out last week) and Alante Brown (listed as questionable last week) are both off the availability report.

MSU avail vs UM.png
 
