MEN'S BASKETBALL Big Ten announces Michigan State's 2025-26 Home/Away Opponents

The locations for all 20 of Michigan State men's basketball's conference games have been announced.

Michigan State will play Michigan, Indiana and Rutgers twice. Once at home, once on the road.

Home only: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC
Away only: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Two initial takeaways, to me, are that now-UCLA forward Xavier Booker will make a return to the Breslin Center and that MSU will not avoid playing way-too-early conference title favorite Purdue at Mackey this time.

Dates and times are still TBA.




