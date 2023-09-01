ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Central Michigan vs. Michigan State game thread

Dr. Green and White

Dr. Green and White

All-Flintstone
Staff
Sep 4, 2003
5,068
12,580
113
Howell, MI
The time has come Spartan fans. We are less than 12 hours away from kickoff. We decided to fire up the game thread a bit early today to give our staff and subscribers a place to drop information and discuss everything leading up to kick off. Several of us will be heading up to campus well before kickoff and will try to gather as much early intel as possible. Our goal will be to drop that information into this thread so that it is all in one place.

Once the game starts, we will be putting our observations from the press box here as well.

The wait is finally over.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Nanani010 and Brendanmoore101
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brendanmoore101

FOOTBALL Michigan State opens as a favorite in Week 1 game vs. FAU...

Replies
0
Views
174
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING 2026 four-star LB Keenan Harris feels 'good' following Michigan State offer

Replies
2
Views
140
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Mississippi State NCAA Tournament First Round

Replies
29
Views
551
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
kozakd
K
Brendanmoore101

NEW COMMIT: Michigan State lands Michigan transfer linebacker Semaj Bridgeman

Replies
9
Views
612
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Dr. Green and White
Dr. Green and White
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING 2025 WR Braylon Collier on 'family feel' of Michigan State official visit

Replies
8
Views
242
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today