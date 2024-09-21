ADVERTISEMENT

Game Thread: Michigan State at Boston College

Michigan State (3-0) has its final non-conference game of the season tonight at Boston College (2-1).

Stay tuned in this game thread for general discussion about the game and updates live from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Kickoff is set for just after 8:00 p.m. on ACC Network.
 
