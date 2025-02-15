ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Illinois

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Flintstone
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
5,047
5,399
113
Michigan State (19-5, 10-3) hits the road for a huge game at Illinois (17-8, 9-6).

The Spartans have lost three of their last four games, but they did beat Illinois earlier this season 80-78.

Tonight’s game will tip off at approximately 8 p.m. on FOX.

Stay tuned here for updates and game discussion.
 
Last edited:
