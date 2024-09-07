You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
All-'52 Pony Backfield
Staff
Game No. 2 for Michigan State (1-0) in the Jonathan Smith era is today!
The Spartans hit the road to face Maryland (1-0) in the Big Ten opener.
Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Follow along here for general discussion about the game and updates from College Park.
@DavidHarns
, @Kevin Knight
and @austenflores
will be in the press box today.
All-'52 Pony Backfield
Staff
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-'52 Pony Backfield
Staff
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-'52 Pony Backfield
Staff
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-'52 Pony Backfield
Staff
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-'52 Pony Backfield
Staff
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Flintstone
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Flintstone
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-George Webster
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Macklin/Bachman
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Flintstone
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.