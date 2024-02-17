ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Michigan

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

Michigan State (16-9, 8-6) is looking for a regular season sweep of in-state rival Michigan (8-17, 3-11).

Behind a big second half, the Spartans won the first meeting 81-62.

Tip off from Ann Arbor will be at approximately 8 p.m. on FOX.

@KLuce98 and @austenflores will be at the Crisler Center covering tonight's game.

 
Last edited:
