The biggest game of the season is here!Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) travels down the road to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan (20-5, 12-2).The winner of this game will be in first place in the Big Ten standings.Tonight's rivalry game will tip off at approximately 8 p.m. on FOX.Stay tuned for updates and game discussion. @Jonah Wilson and @Abby Wilson will be in attendance tonight.