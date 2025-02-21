ADVERTISEMENT

Game Thread: Michigan State at Michigan

The biggest game of the season is here!

Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) travels down the road to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan (20-5, 12-2).

The winner of this game will be in first place in the Big Ten standings.

Tonight's rivalry game will tip off at approximately 8 p.m. on FOX.

Stay tuned for updates and game discussion. @Jonah Wilson and @Abby Wilson will be in attendance tonight.
 
