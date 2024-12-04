ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Minnesota

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Heathcote
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
4,533
4,958
113
Big Ten play gets going tonight!

After going 2-1 in the Maui Invitational, Michigan State (6-2) is back in action on the mainland as the Spartans will take on Minnesota (6-3) in conference play.

This will be the first true road game of the season for Michigan State.

Tip off is set for approximately 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network from Williams Arena.
 
  • Like
Reactions: d_javier_v and Ryan OBleness
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. North Carolina (Maui Invitational)

Replies
127
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
ThatsMrSpartan2U
ThatsMrSpartan2U
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Memphis (Maui Invitational)

Replies
97
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
d_javier_v
D
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game thread: Michigan State vs. Samford

Replies
87
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
jofful
jofful
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Colorado (Maui Invitational)

Replies
69
Views
898
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
d_javier_v
D
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game thread: Michigan State vs. Niagara

Replies
99
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back