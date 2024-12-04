Brendanmoore101
Big Ten play gets going tonight!
After going 2-1 in the Maui Invitational, Michigan State (6-2) is back in action on the mainland as the Spartans will take on Minnesota (6-3) in conference play.
This will be the first true road game of the season for Michigan State.
Tip off is set for approximately 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network from Williams Arena.
