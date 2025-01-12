ADVERTISEMENT

Game Thread: Michigan State at Northwestern

Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) hits the road to Evanston to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (10-5, 1-3).

The Spartans are looking to keep their undefeated conference record intact.

Tip off is set for approximately Noon ET on FOX.

@austenflores will be at the game in Evanston.

Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion!
 
