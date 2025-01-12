Brendanmoore101
All-Heathcote
Staff
-
- Nov 9, 2022
-
- 4,794
-
- 5,253
-
- 113
Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) hits the road to Evanston to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (10-5, 1-3).
The Spartans are looking to keep their undefeated conference record intact.
Tip off is set for approximately Noon ET on FOX.
@austenflores will be at the game in Evanston.
Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion!
The Spartans are looking to keep their undefeated conference record intact.
Tip off is set for approximately Noon ET on FOX.
@austenflores will be at the game in Evanston.
Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion!