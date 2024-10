Michigan State (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) hits the road for its final game before a bye week. The Spartans are taking on the undefeated Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0).Tonight's game will kick off at 9 p.m. on FOX from Autzen Stadium in Eugene.Spartans Illustrated's @Kevin Knight and @luccamazzie will be in the press box tonight.