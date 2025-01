Michigan State (16-2, 7-0) will look to maintain its undefeated record in Big Ten play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-5) at Madison Square Garden.The Spartans are winners of 11 straight games while Rutgers has won two of its last three games.Tip off from the "World's Most Famous Arena" is set for approximately 1:30 p.m. on CBS. @SydneyPadgett and @Kevin Knight will be at MSG covering the game!