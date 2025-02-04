ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at UCLA

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Heathcote
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
4,943
5,356
113
Michigan State (18-3, 9-1) hits the road for its second and final game of the LA trip. The Spartans will take on the UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4) tonight at 10 p.m.

MSU is coming off a tough 70-64 loss to USC while UCLA is on a 5-game winning streak, which includes wins over Iowa, Wisconsin, Washington, USC and Oregon.

Tonight's game will tip off at approximately 10 p.m. and will be exclusively streamed on Peacock.

Stay tuned for game discussion!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Replies
58
Views
934
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at USC

Replies
37
Views
541
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
kozakd
K
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Penn State

Replies
104
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Ohio State

Replies
48
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
ThatsMrSpartan2U
ThatsMrSpartan2U
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game thread: Michigan State vs. Samford

Replies
87
Views
2K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
jofful
jofful
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back