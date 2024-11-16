ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Bowling Green

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Heathcote
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
4,286
4,724
113
Michigan State (2-1) returns to the Breslin Center tonight to take on Bowling Green (1-2).

It's the return of Tum Tum Nairn Jr. to East Lansing. He is now the Associate Head Coach for the Falcons.

Tip off is set for approximately 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

@jacobcotsonika, @KLuce98 and I will be at Breslin tonight. Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ryan OBleness
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game thread: Michigan State vs. Niagara

Replies
99
Views
949
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth

Replies
108
Views
2K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Kansas (Champions Classic)

Replies
59
Views
686
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Thomas
K
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game thread: Michigan State vs. Ferris State (exhibition)

Replies
87
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Brendanmoore101

FOOTBALL Game thread: Michigan State at Michigan

Replies
181
Views
2K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back