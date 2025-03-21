ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs Bryant

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Flintstone
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
No. 2-seed Michigan State will play its first round game tonight against the 15-seed Bryant Bulldogs.

Tonight's game will tip off at approximately 10 p.m. on TBS. Keep in mind, the game *could* be a bit delayed if the Marquette vs New Mexico game runs long.

@jacobcotsonika, @DavidHarns and @SydneyPadgett will be in Cleveland for the game tonight.

Stay tuned here for full coverage and game discussion.
 
