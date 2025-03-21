Brendanmoore101
All-Flintstone
Staff
-
- Nov 9, 2022
-
- 5,110
-
- 5,469
-
- 113
No. 2-seed Michigan State will play its first round game tonight against the 15-seed Bryant Bulldogs.
Tonight's game will tip off at approximately 10 p.m. on TBS. Keep in mind, the game *could* be a bit delayed if the Marquette vs New Mexico game runs long.
@jacobcotsonika, @DavidHarns and @SydneyPadgett will be in Cleveland for the game tonight.
Stay tuned here for full coverage and game discussion.
Tonight's game will tip off at approximately 10 p.m. on TBS. Keep in mind, the game *could* be a bit delayed if the Marquette vs New Mexico game runs long.
@jacobcotsonika, @DavidHarns and @SydneyPadgett will be in Cleveland for the game tonight.
Stay tuned here for full coverage and game discussion.