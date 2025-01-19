ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Illinois

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Heathcote
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
4,881
5,330
113
Big one in East Lansing today!!

Michigan State (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) will host Illinois (13-4, 5-2) at the Breslin Center.

Spartans are looking for a better performance than the Penn State game and to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play.

Tip off is at approximately Noon ET on CBS.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ryan OBleness
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Penn State

Replies
104
Views
986
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Northwestern

Replies
59
Views
816
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Knight
Kevin Knight
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Replies
88
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Washington

Replies
79
Views
2K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Ohio State

Replies
48
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
ThatsMrSpartan2U
ThatsMrSpartan2U
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back