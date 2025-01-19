Brendanmoore101
All-Heathcote
Staff
-
- Nov 9, 2022
-
- 4,881
-
- 5,330
-
- 113
Big one in East Lansing today!!
Michigan State (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) will host Illinois (13-4, 5-2) at the Breslin Center.
Spartans are looking for a better performance than the Penn State game and to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play.
Tip off is at approximately Noon ET on CBS.
