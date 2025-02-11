ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Indiana

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Flintstone
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
5,034
5,393
113
Michigan State (19-4, 10-2) is back in action tonight at the Breslin Center. The Spartans are hosting the Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8).

Michigan State is coming off a comeback victory over Oregon on Saturday. On the other hand, Indiana has lost five straight games.

A win tonight for MSU would mean that Tom Izzo would break former Indiana coach Bobby Knight's record for most Big Ten wins of all-time (Izzo is currently tied with Knight at 353).

Tonight's game will tip off at approximately 9 p.m. on Peacock.

Stay tuned here for live updates from Breslin Center and game discussion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Replies
58
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at UCLA

Replies
45
Views
907
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
KLuce98
KLuce98
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Penn State

Replies
104
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Washington

Replies
79
Views
2K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Oregon

Replies
125
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
DavidHarns
DavidHarns
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back