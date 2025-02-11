Michigan State (19-4, 10-2) is back in action tonight at the Breslin Center. The Spartans are hosting the Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8).



Michigan State is coming off a comeback victory over Oregon on Saturday. On the other hand, Indiana has lost five straight games.



A win tonight for MSU would mean that Tom Izzo would break former Indiana coach Bobby Knight's record for most Big Ten wins of all-time (Izzo is currently tied with Knight at 353).



Tonight's game will tip off at approximately 9 p.m. on Peacock.



Stay tuned here for live updates from Breslin Center and game discussion.