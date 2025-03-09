Brendanmoore101
We got some Sunday afternoon rivalry basketball on deck!!
Michigan State (25-5, 16-3), with a Big Ten Championship already sealed, will host arch-rival Michigan (22-8, 14-5) at the Breslin Center.
The Spartans are looking for ANOTHER Q1 win and a regular season sweep of the Wolverines.
It will also be senior day as MSU will honor Jaden Akins, Szymon Zapala and Frankie Fidler.
Tip off is set for approximately Noon ET on CBS.
@jacobcotsonika, @SydneyPadgett and I will be in attendance.
Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion.
