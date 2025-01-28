ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Michigan State (17-2, 8-0) is back in action tonight at the Breslin Center to take on the red-hot Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-9, 3-6).

Minnesota has won three straight games, but the Spartans won the first meeting of the season, 90-72, back in December.

Tip off is set for approximately 8 p.m. and the game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Stay tuned here for updates and game discussion.
 
