MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs New Mexico

The second round of March Madness continues today in Cleveland as 2-seed Michigan State will take on 10-seed New Mexico.

@jacobcotsonika, @SydneyPadgett and @DavidHarns will be at Rocket Arena today for the game.

Tip off is set for approximately 8:40 p.m. on TNT. Keep in mind, tip off could be delayed if the Saint Mary's vs Alabama game runs long.

Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion.
 
