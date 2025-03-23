Brendanmoore101
The second round of March Madness continues today in Cleveland as 2-seed Michigan State will take on 10-seed New Mexico.
@jacobcotsonika, @SydneyPadgett and @DavidHarns will be at Rocket Arena today for the game.
Tip off is set for approximately 8:40 p.m. on TNT. Keep in mind, tip off could be delayed if the Saint Mary's vs Alabama game runs long.
Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion.
