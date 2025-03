The second round of March Madness continues today in Cleveland as 2-seed Michigan State will take on 10-seed New Mexico. @SydneyPadgett and @DavidHarns will be at Rocket Arena today for the game.Tip off is set for approximately 8:40 p.m. on TNT. Keep in mind, tip off could be delayed if the Saint Mary's vs Alabama game runs long.Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion.