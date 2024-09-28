ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Game thread: Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Michigan State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is back in conference action. The Spartans will play host to No. 3 Ohio State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at Spartan Stadium.

Former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio will be inducted into the Spartan Stadium Ring of Fame during the game as well.

The game will kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m. exclusively on Peacock.

As always, stay tuned here for live updates from Spartan Stadium and general game discussion.
 
