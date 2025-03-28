Brendanmoore101
Michigan State looks to continue its March Madness run tonight against 6-seed Ole Miss.
Tip off is set for 7:09 p.m. on CBS from Atlanta, Georgia.
@SydneyPadgett, @DavidHarns and @Dr. Green and White will be in the ATL tonight for the game.
Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion,
