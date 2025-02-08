Brendanmoore101
All-Heathcote
Staff
-
- Nov 9, 2022
-
- 4,967
-
- 5,365
-
- 113
After a rough trip out West, Michigan State (18-4, 9-2) returns home to take on the Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7).
Oregon is on a four-game losing streak heading into East Lansing.
Today’s game will tip off at approximately Noon ET on FOX.
We will have full coverage from Breslin Center.
Oregon is on a four-game losing streak heading into East Lansing.
Today’s game will tip off at approximately Noon ET on FOX.
We will have full coverage from Breslin Center.