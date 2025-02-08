ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Oregon

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Heathcote
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
4,967
5,365
113
After a rough trip out West, Michigan State (18-4, 9-2) returns home to take on the Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7).

Oregon is on a four-game losing streak heading into East Lansing.

Today’s game will tip off at approximately Noon ET on FOX.

We will have full coverage from Breslin Center.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at UCLA

Replies
45
Views
762
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
KLuce98
KLuce98
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Illinois

Replies
144
Views
2K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
kozakd
K
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Penn State

Replies
104
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Northwestern

Replies
59
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Knight
Kevin Knight
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Replies
58
Views
987
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back