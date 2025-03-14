ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Oregon

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Flintstone
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
5,103
5,460
113
Michigan State (26-5) begins Big Ten Tournament play today against Oregon (24-8) in Indianapolis.

The 1-seed Spartans will meet the 8-seed Ducks in a quarterfinal game with tip off set for approximately noon ET on Big Ten Network.

Stay tuned here for live updates from Indy and game discussion.
 
