MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Penn State

Nov 9, 2022
Michigan State (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) is back at home for tonight's game against Penn State (12-5, 2-4).

The Spartans are coming off a 78-68 win at Northwestern on Sunday and riding a nine-game winning streak.

The Nittany Lions are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Tip off from the Breslin Center will be at approximately 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

Stay tuned here for live updates from the Breslin Center and game discussion.
 
