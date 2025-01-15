Brendanmoore101
Michigan State (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) is back at home for tonight's game against Penn State (12-5, 2-4).
The Spartans are coming off a 78-68 win at Northwestern on Sunday and riding a nine-game winning streak.
The Nittany Lions are currently on a three-game losing streak.
Tip off from the Breslin Center will be at approximately 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.
Stay tuned here for live updates from the Breslin Center and game discussion.
