FOOTBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Prairie View A&M

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

Nov 9, 2022
Michigan State (2-0) is back at home as the Spartans will host Prairie View A&M (1-1) out of the SWAC.

The Spartans favored by about 40 points over the Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

As always, join us here for some game discussion and live updates from Spartan Stadium.
 
