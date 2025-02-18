ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Purdue

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Flintstone
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
5,061
5,423
113
Michigan State (20-5, 11-3) is back at home today to take on Purdue (19-7, 11-4).

This is a HUGE conference game between the second and third placed teams in the Big Ten.

Tonight's game will tip off at approximately 7 p.m. on Peacock.

Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ryan OBleness
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Indiana

Replies
97
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
kozakd
K
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at Illinois

Replies
44
Views
750
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State at UCLA

Replies
45
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
KLuce98
KLuce98
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Replies
58
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Penn State

Replies
104
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back