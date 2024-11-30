ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Brendanmoore101

Brendanmoore101

All-Heathcote
Staff
Nov 9, 2022
4,546
4,970
113
It's Senior Day in East Lansing!

Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) hosts Rutgers (6-5, 3-5) in the regular season finale. The Spartans need a win to secure bowl eligibility.

Kickoff is set for just after 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

Stay tuned here for live updates from Spartan Stadium and game discussion.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ryan OBleness
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan OBleness

FOOTBALL Start time announced for Rutgers at Michigan State

Replies
3
Views
197
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Knight
Kevin Knight
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. North Carolina (Maui Invitational)

Replies
127
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
ThatsMrSpartan2U
ThatsMrSpartan2U
Ryan OBleness

FOOTBALL Spartans Illustrated Staff Picks: Rutgers vs. Michigan State

Replies
2
Views
286
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
2112fan
2
Brendanmoore101

FOOTBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Purdue

Replies
246
Views
2K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
jofful
jofful
Brendanmoore101

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game thread: Michigan State vs. Samford

Replies
87
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
jofful
jofful
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back