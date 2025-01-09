ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Washington

Big Ten play continues as Michigan State (12-2, 3-0) hosts Washington (10-5, 1-3) tonight at the Breslin Center.

The game will tip off at approximately 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

@jacobcotsonika, @Caden Handwork & @DavidHarns will be on press row tonight.

@SydneyPadgett will be providing some unique coverage from the Izzone because it is the annual Izzone Alumni game.

Stay tuned here for live updates and game discussion!

 
