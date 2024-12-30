ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

Michigan State (10-2) will play its final non-conference game of the regular season today against Western Michigan (3-8) at 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

The Broncos are coached by Dwayne Stephens, who played at Michigan State from 1989-1993 and coached under Izzo from 2003-2022.

Stay tuned in this thread for live updates from the Breslin Center and game discussion.
 
