Michigan State (10-2) will play its final non-conference game of the regular season today against Western Michigan (3-8) at 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
The Broncos are coached by Dwayne Stephens, who played at Michigan State from 1989-1993 and coached under Izzo from 2003-2022.
Stay tuned in this thread for live updates from the Breslin Center and game discussion.
