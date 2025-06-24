Change is coming — and it’s going to be a good one.



We’re excited to announce that Spartans Illustrated will officially transition from Rivals to On3 beginning July 1st, 2025. While the platform may be new, the mission, voice, and community you've come to know and trust will remain the same — only now, it’s backed by more powerful tools, cleaner technology, and a larger vision for Michigan State fans everywhere.



This isn’t a goodbye. This is a level-up.



What’s not changing: the heart of Spartans Illustrated.



If you’ve been with us for any length of time — whether you joined during the football coaching search, this year's March Madness run, or a late-night recruiting breakdown — you already know that Spartans Illustrated is more than just a sports website. It’s a community. A home for analysis, debate, passion, and storytelling. And none of that is changing.



We’ll continue to do what we do best: cover Michigan State athletics with depth, honesty, and grit.



That means the staples are staying:



- Football and Men’s Basketball Recruiting: Our coverage of Michigan State’s recruiting efforts will continue to be fast, comprehensive, and sourced. We’ll keep our ear to the ground and our boots on the trail.



- Extensive Coverage of Other Sports: MSU is more than football and basketball, and so are we. From hockey to gymnastics, tennis to soccer (men’s and women’s), our commitment to full-spectrum coverage will not waver.



- Data-Driven Analysis: Stats matter, and we’ll continue to break them down in meaningful ways. Whether it’s tempo-free basketball metrics or third-down conversion charts, we’ll keep giving you the edge.



- Film Rooms & Breakdowns – We’re bringing our telestrator with us. The in-depth X’s and O’s work our readers love? That’s only going to grow.



- Opinion, Editorials, and Behind the Scenes Looks: Honest, informed takes on all things MSU, from the coaching carousel to the culture of Spartan Athletics, bringing you access from the inside.



- Podcasts & Audio/Video Content: On-the-go listeners, rejoice. Our podcasts and audio breakdowns will continue, reaching you wherever you stream.



- Community Conversations: Message boards, mailbags, and real-time engagement? Still here. Still growing.



Spartans Illustrated is excited to offer our content in a place where it shines.



Our move to On3 isn’t just a change in network logos — it’s an investment in the next chapter of Michigan State sports coverage. We’re joining a platform that gives us more tools to tell better stories, reach more readers, and go even deeper on the topics you care about.



We’re expanding. Not just in quality, but in scope.



We’re doubling down on our commitment to you — the Spartan faithful — and this move allows us to do it better than ever.



If you’re already a subscriber, you’ll be hearing from us shortly with everything you need to make a smooth transition. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump in, consider this your green-and-white invitation.



July 1 is coming fast.



To our current subscribers, readers, listeners, and social media followers: thank you. You’ve helped build something special — and we’re honored to bring it with us to On3. The stories we’ve told together, the debates we’ve had, the ups and downs we’ve weathered — they matter.



And they’re only the beginning.



Spartan Nation deserves the best. And starting July 1, we’re giving you exactly that — at On3.