Michigan State Football 2024-2025 Transfer Portal Tracker Keep up with all of Michigan State's 2024-2025 transfer portal acquisitions and entries as this post will be updated.

Spartans Illustrated can confirm Michigan State redshirt junior cornerback Caleb Coley has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.While the portal windows are currently closed, graduate transfers can enter at any time.He has played in 10 games for the Spartans, including two starts (one in 2023, one in 2024). He is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.Coley has recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss throughout his career. He has dealt with some injuries during his time in East Lansing.I believe it was SpartanTailgate who was first to report.Full Spartans Illustrated transfer tracker here: