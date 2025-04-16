I learned this morning that Michigan State redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Kennard has entered the transfer portal. Kennard joined MSU as a preferred walk-on in January 2024 and went through spring ball. He redshirted during his true freshman year this past fall and did not see game action. He has been competing in spring ball this year as well, but will miss the final two practices.



Kennard will have all four years of eligibility remaining.



