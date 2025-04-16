ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Michigan State DB DJ Kennard enters transfer portal

Ryan OBleness

Ryan OBleness

All-Izzo
Staff
Oct 24, 2022
10,015
11,933
113
I learned this morning that Michigan State redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Kennard has entered the transfer portal. Kennard joined MSU as a preferred walk-on in January 2024 and went through spring ball. He redshirted during his true freshman year this past fall and did not see game action. He has been competing in spring ball this year as well, but will miss the final two practices.

Kennard will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

 
