Michigan State redshirt junior rush end/EDGE James Schott announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal. He is a two-year letterwinner.The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Schott appeared in 19 games throughout his Spartan career, primarily on special teams, after redshirting in 2022. He's recorded five career tackles and a blocked kick.In 2024, he played 27 snaps on defense and 28 snaps on special teams in eight games. He amassed two total tackles.In 2023, Schott played 18 snaps on defense and made 53 appearances on special teams in 11 games played. He recorded three tackles and the aforementioned blocked kick.He will have two years of eligibility remaining.