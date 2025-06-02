Sources confirm to Spartans Illustrated that the Michigan State football program is hiring Antwon Murray to a scouting/recruiting role. His exact title is unclear as of now, but sources say it is something along the lines of executive director of personnel.



Murray will work directly with MSU general manager Cole Moore and the others in the personnel department. He will focus on high school recruiting and operations.



Sources say this is a hire that head coach Jonathan Smith has had in the works for a while now.



The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz.



Most recently, Murray spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 through the 2024 campaign. He began his tenure in Tampa Bay as a scouting assistant and was later promoted to various other positions there throughout his career, such as the Bucs' National Football Scouting/Combine Scout and also as an area scout for the Midwest.



Prior to that, Murray had a stint as assistant director of player personnel and also as director of recruiting for his alma mater, Boise State. He also previously worked as director of player personnel with Arkansas State.



Murray is a Florida native who played college football as a cornerback at Boise State from 2007 until 2011.