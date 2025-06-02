ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Michigan State hiring Antwon Murray in front office role

Ryan OBleness

Ryan OBleness

All-Izzo
Staff
Oct 24, 2022
10,439
12,385
113
Sources confirm to Spartans Illustrated that the Michigan State football program is hiring Antwon Murray to a scouting/recruiting role. His exact title is unclear as of now, but sources say it is something along the lines of executive director of personnel.

Murray will work directly with MSU general manager Cole Moore and the others in the personnel department. He will focus on high school recruiting and operations.

Sources say this is a hire that head coach Jonathan Smith has had in the works for a while now.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz.

Most recently, Murray spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 through the 2024 campaign. He began his tenure in Tampa Bay as a scouting assistant and was later promoted to various other positions there throughout his career, such as the Bucs' National Football Scouting/Combine Scout and also as an area scout for the Midwest.

Prior to that, Murray had a stint as assistant director of player personnel and also as director of recruiting for his alma mater, Boise State. He also previously worked as director of player personnel with Arkansas State.

Murray is a Florida native who played college football as a cornerback at Boise State from 2007 until 2011.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2112fan, MLBlue823, Stew Fester and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan OBleness

UPDATE Michigan State Assistant AD Darien Harris hired by New York Giants

Replies
2
Views
283
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Thomas
K
Ryan OBleness

FOOTBALL Michigan State promotes Malik Gill to director of recruiting communications

Replies
2
Views
713
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Stew Fester
Stew Fester
K

FOOTBALL NCAA issues notice of violations for Michigan State football from Mel Tucker era (Freep)

Replies
6
Views
658
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
SpartansNation
S
DavidHarns

UPDATE New MSU Athletic Director expected to be announced in the next few weeks

Replies
50
Views
3K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Knight
Kevin Knight
K

OFF TOPIC: Former MSU DB Ashton Henderson Named Senior Deputy Athletic Director & Chief Operating Officer

Replies
1
Views
362
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
SpartyY
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back