ADVERTISEMENT

RECRUITING Michigan State junior day visitors list - Jan. 19, 2025

Ryan OBleness

Ryan OBleness

All-Mason
Staff
Oct 24, 2022
9,256
11,335
113
Michigan State will host its first junior day of the 2025 calendar year on Sunday, Jan. 19. The Spartans will bring in many recruits for the event from around the state, the Midwest region and the country.

Here is a running list of which prospects plan to attend. We will continue to update this thread as more names emerge.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: danp5520, Kevin Thomas, MSU_Hutch and 2 others
Ryan OBleness said:
Michigan State will host its first junior day of the 2025 calendar year on Sunday, Jan. 19. The Spartans will bring in many recruits for the event from around the state, the Midwest region and the country.

Here is a running list of which prospects plan to attend. We will continue to update this thread as more names emerge.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: Kevin Thomas and MSU_Hutch
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Week 14 Visitors: Rutgers vs. Michigan State (including Evan Young official visit)

Replies
17
Views
937
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Brendanmoore101

FOOTBALL 2025 Michigan State Football Roster Outlook

Replies
2
Views
878
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Doyle
Kevin Doyle
Ryan OBleness

TRANSFER PORTAL Michigan State transfer portal visitors list (December 2024-January 2025)

Replies
167
Views
12K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ric80
R
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Week 10 Visitors: Indiana vs. Michigan State

Replies
7
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Week 13 Visitors: Purdue vs. Michigan State (including Cairo Skanes, Zion Gist and Terrance Edwards official visits)

Replies
35
Views
4K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back