Michigan State men’s basketball spoke with Miami (FL.) transfer guard Divine Ugochukwu on a Zoom call on Sunday evening. The news was first reported by Sam Kayser of League Ready.



Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that the call went well and that Ugochukwu is now down to MSU and USC. Texas Tech was previously listed as a finalist, but it seems to be between the Spartans and Trojans at this juncture. Kayser also reported that Ugochukwu has a Zoom call set up for USC today (Monday).



Ugochukwu averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game with the Hurricanes as a freshman during the 2024-2025 campaign. He also shot 48% from the floor. However, he struggled from 3-point range, shooting just 17.6% on just 34 attempts. Ugochukwu was efficient from 2-point range, shooting an impressive 61% on 82 attempts.



Michigan State is in need of a backup point guard/combo guard behind Jeremy Fears Jr., so it will be interesting to see how hard MSU chooses to push here.



Update (May 10, 2025): Ugochukwu will take an official visit to Michigan State on Monday and Tuesday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.