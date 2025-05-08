ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Michigan State promotes Malik Gill to director of recruiting communications

Ryan OBleness

Ryan OBleness

All-Izzo
Staff
Oct 24, 2022
10,213
12,155
113
Michigan State has promoted Malik Gill to director of recruiting communications.

In his new role, Gill will handle all MSU coaches’ communication with recruits, assist with strategy on recruits and help recruit Detroit and the state of Michigan.

Gill previously worked as a student recruiting/personnel assistant for Michigan State over the past couple of seasons, beginning in 2022. He has been a valuable member of MSU's recruiting staff, as several recruits have mentioned him by name when discussing his impact on their recruitments. It is not a surprise to me that the Spartans wanted to keep him on staff.

He graduated from Michigan State this past weekend.

I will update if I get details on what the new role entails.

 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: GreenGang98, MSU_Hutch and JWJ46
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING Coveted 2026 ATH Damon Ferguson has five official visits set, recaps Michigan State trip

Replies
0
Views
303
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING 2026 ATH Jack Lansing III fulfills dream, commits to Michigan State as PWO

Replies
1
Views
206
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Thomas
K
Ryan OBleness

FOOTBALL QBs Coach Jon Boyer likes the direction the MSU quarterbacks are headed in

Replies
0
Views
255
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
Brendanmoore101

FOOTBALL Michigan State promotes Christian Pawola to assistant defensive backs coach

Replies
5
Views
547
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Stew Fester
Stew Fester
Ryan OBleness

RECRUITING 2026 four-star OT Kelvin Obot details recent Michigan State official visit

Replies
0
Views
257
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Ryan OBleness
Ryan OBleness
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back