Michigan State has promoted Malik Gill to director of recruiting communications.



In his new role, Gill will handle all MSU coaches’ communication with recruits, assist with strategy on recruits and help recruit Detroit and the state of Michigan.



Gill previously worked as a student recruiting/personnel assistant for Michigan State over the past couple of seasons, beginning in 2022. He has been a valuable member of MSU's recruiting staff, as several recruits have mentioned him by name when discussing his impact on their recruitments. It is not a surprise to me that the Spartans wanted to keep him on staff.



He graduated from Michigan State this past weekend.



I will update if I get details on what the new role entails.



