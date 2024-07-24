Ryan OBleness
All-George Webster
- Oct 24, 2022
- 7,057
- 8,887
- 113
We'll take a look through this shortly and try to identify interesting notes, but here is Michigan State's 2024 preseason camp roster here:
Michigan State is expected to open fall camp on Tuesday, July 30, with players reporting on Monday, July 29
