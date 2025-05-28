DavidHarns
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz hired his Provost. Next up: his Director of Athletics.
Sources told Spartans Illustrated that the search for a new Athletic Director wouldn't pick up steam until the Provost was in place. As we mentioned previously, the search firm got right to work, interviewing potential candidates the day after Alan Haller finished up his career at MSU.
This week, Guskiewicz is expected to move forward with the candidates brought to him by the search firm, some of which are in the traditional lane of athletic directors and some of which are outside the traditional lane.
Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that contract ratification by MSU's Board of Trustees could happen at their next regularly scheduled meeting on June 13.
"This should be wrapped up by mid-June," we're told.
But Guskiewicz isn't tied down to that date. MSU can also call a special meeting to do it if need be. So if Guskiewicz isn't ready in time for the 13th, they could just have a special board meeting to approve the contract and would probably would not wait until the next scheduled board meeting (which wouldn't be until the fall).
There are many names currently under consideration and the phones are burning up in the background, with interested parties (donors, former Spartan student-athletes, coaches, and more) reaching out to Guskiewicz, the Trustees, and even to Tom Izzo to give their input on who the next leader of Michigan State Athletics will be.
Spartans Illustrated can't verify who the finalists are (nor how many there are) but can verify four names which are being bandied about with regularity. To be clear, these are NOT the finalists for the job. These are simply four names we are hearing - from multiple sources - are still in the mix.
In no particular order:
