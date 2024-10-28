Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Freshman
Gold Member
-
- Dec 16, 2021
-
- 209
-
- 506
-
- 93
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL TEAM GRADES
OFFENSE (65 SNAPS)
DEFENSE (52 SNAPS)
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL TEAM GRADES
|WEEK
|OPP
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
1
|Florida Atlantic
68.5
60.5
48.0
80.8
51.0
64.1
67.7
70.5
70.6
78.0
75.9
2
|@ Maryland
73.4
65.8
72.0
25.1
65.8
77.1
60.1
70.8
82.1
72.4
60.9
3
|Prairie View A&M
85.2
74.1
72.1
82.4
65.9
73.8
68.7
82.1
86.7
81.2
72.1
4
|@ Boston College
66.5
65.1
66.5
50.1
65.7
74.2
49.7
63.2
73.6
48.4
58.2
5
|Ohio State
61.6
64.5
68.9
13.8
69.8
69.6
57.0
57.2
59.8
47.8
56.0
6
|@ Oregon
57.0
63.3
58.1
47.9
68.8
66.6
51.6
51.7
67.8
35.6
51.3
8
|Iowa
76.1
78.7
67.1
61.9
78.9
85.0
61.4
55.8
73.2
80.8
47.8
9
|@ Michigan
63.0
60.5
49.6
15.0
66.7
77.0
56.3
64.9
73.1
85.0
56.3
OFFENSE (65 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP %
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|HB
|Nate Carter
40
62%
81.2
74.6
75.7
78.7
59.8
|SRWR
|Alante Brown
3
5%
76.4
75.1
59.5
60.0
|HB
|Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
23
35%
69.0
59.0
73.5
69.4
59.4
|TE-R
|Jack Velling
59
91%
67.9
65.5
52.2
66.9
|LWR
|Nick Marsh
61
94%
66.4
66.0
61.5
|SRWR
|Montorie Foster Jr.
59
91%
61.4
62.6
57.5
58.8
|RG
|Brandon Baldwin
65
100%
60.0
58.4
59.1
|LG
|Luke Newman
65
100%
59.9
40.3
61.5
|TE-R
|Ademola Faleye
4
6%
57.7
57.4
|C
|Tanner Miller
65
100%
55.4
28.0
59.8
|RWR
|Jaron Glover
18
28%
55.3
56.2
56.1
|HB
|Makhi Frazier
2
3%
54.2
55.8
|QB
|Aidan Chiles
65
100%
53.4
49.6
70.0
60.0
|SRWR
|Aziah Johnson
20
31%
53.2
54.2
55.0
|FB
|Jay Coyne
4
6%
45.6
73.1
38.2
|RT
|Ashton Lepo
65
100%
44.2
18.0
58.7
|TE-R
|Brennan Parachek
32
49%
37.6
53.6
70.8
44.3
|LT
|Stanton Ramil
65
100%
36.6
0.0
59.1
DEFENSE (52 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAP
|SNAP %
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|DRT
|D'Quan Douse
27
52%
77.3
78.4
73.8
57.7
|RCB
|Ade Willie
7
13%
74.8
60.9
73.5
60.0
71.8
|MLB
|Wayne Matthews III
23
44%
74.7
76.8
79.4
57.5
67.5
|LE
|Ken Talley
8
15%
71.9
60.0
70.6
|ROLB
|Khris Bogle
32
62%
71.7
77.7
74.8
54.4
60.5
|LOLB
|Darius Snow
28
54%
70.0
63.6
76.5
60.0
71.3
|DRT
|Maverick Hansen
17
33%
68.9
57.1
69.7
55.3
63.6
|RCB
|Ed Woods
42
81%
67.4
61.0
78.4
68.5
|SS
|Nikai Martinez
50
96%
65.2
69.6
79.5
61.7
|DLT
|Ben Roberts
9
17%
65.1
60.5
63.3
|DLE
|Jalen Thompson
31
60%
64.0
66.0
73.2
55.9
|LCB
|Charles Brantley
50
96%
62.5
55.3
28.1
63.8
|DLT
|Ru'Quan Buckley
3
6%
60.1
60.1
60.0
|MLB
|Jordan Hall
25
48%
59.7
43.2
73.2
75.9
62.5
|ROLB
|Anthony Jones
23
44%
58.3
60.8
73.0
54.4
|SCB
|Angelo Grose
24
46%
58.0
54.1
52.5
60.0
60.5
|DLE
|Quindarius Dunnigan
15
29%
56.8
59.6
73.1
54.2
|MLB
|Jordan Turner
28
54%
55.6
75.3
75.8
59.1
51.1
|DLT
|Alex VanSumeren
27
52%
52.3
52.4
69.7
57.7
|MLB
|Cal Haladay
39
75%
51.3
61.5
81.0
59.1
45.5
|NT
|Jalen Satchell
12
23%
47.6
49.4
70.1
56.3
60.0
|SS
|Malik Spencer
52
100%
44.9
75.8
86.1
57.8
29.9