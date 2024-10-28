ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL PFF Grades from Michigan State's 24-17 loss to Michigan

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Freshman
Gold Member
Dec 16, 2021
209
506
93
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL TEAM GRADES
WEEKOPPOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSH
1​
Florida Atlantic
68.5​
60.5​
48.0​
80.8​
51.0​
64.1​
67.7​
70.5​
70.6​
78.0​
75.9​
2​
@ Maryland
73.4​
65.8​
72.0​
25.1​
65.8​
77.1​
60.1​
70.8​
82.1​
72.4​
60.9​
3​
Prairie View A&M
85.2​
74.1​
72.1​
82.4​
65.9​
73.8​
68.7​
82.1​
86.7​
81.2​
72.1​
4​
@ Boston College
66.5​
65.1​
66.5​
50.1​
65.7​
74.2​
49.7​
63.2​
73.6​
48.4​
58.2​
5​
Ohio State
61.6​
64.5​
68.9​
13.8​
69.8​
69.6​
57.0​
57.2​
59.8​
47.8​
56.0​
6​
@ Oregon
57.0​
63.3​
58.1​
47.9​
68.8​
66.6​
51.6​
51.7​
67.8​
35.6​
51.3​
8​
Iowa
76.1​
78.7​
67.1​
61.9​
78.9​
85.0​
61.4​
55.8​
73.2​
80.8​
47.8​
9​
@ Michigan
63.0​
60.5​
49.6​
15.0​
66.7​
77.0​
56.3​
64.9​
73.1​
85.0​
56.3​

OFFENSE (65 SNAPS)

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP %OFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
HBNate Carter
40​
62%​
81.2​
74.6​
75.7​
78.7​
59.8​
SRWRAlante Brown
3​
5%​
76.4​
75.1​
59.5​
60.0​
HBKay'Ron Lynch-Adams
23​
35%​
69.0​
59.0​
73.5​
69.4​
59.4​
TE-RJack Velling
59​
91%​
67.9​
65.5​
52.2​
66.9​
LWRNick Marsh
61​
94%​
66.4​
66.0​
61.5​
SRWRMontorie Foster Jr.
59​
91%​
61.4​
62.6​
57.5​
58.8​
RGBrandon Baldwin
65​
100%​
60.0​
58.4​
59.1​
LGLuke Newman
65​
100%​
59.9​
40.3​
61.5​
TE-RAdemola Faleye
4​
6%​
57.7​
57.4​
CTanner Miller
65​
100%​
55.4​
28.0​
59.8​
RWRJaron Glover
18​
28%​
55.3​
56.2​
56.1​
HBMakhi Frazier
2​
3%​
54.2​
55.8​
QBAidan Chiles
65​
100%​
53.4​
49.6​
70.0​
60.0​
SRWRAziah Johnson
20​
31%​
53.2​
54.2​
55.0​
FBJay Coyne
4​
6%​
45.6​
73.1​
38.2​
RTAshton Lepo
65​
100%​
44.2​
18.0​
58.7​
TE-RBrennan Parachek
32​
49%​
37.6​
53.6​
70.8​
44.3​
LTStanton Ramil
65​
100%​
36.6​
0.0​
59.1​

DEFENSE (52 SNAPS)

POSPLAYERSNAPSNAP %DEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
DRTD'Quan Douse
27​
52%​
77.3​
78.4​
73.8​
57.7​
RCBAde Willie
7​
13%​
74.8​
60.9​
73.5​
60.0​
71.8​
MLBWayne Matthews III
23​
44%​
74.7​
76.8​
79.4​
57.5​
67.5​
LEKen Talley
8​
15%​
71.9​
60.0​
70.6​
ROLBKhris Bogle
32​
62%​
71.7​
77.7​
74.8​
54.4​
60.5​
LOLBDarius Snow
28​
54%​
70.0​
63.6​
76.5​
60.0​
71.3​
DRTMaverick Hansen
17​
33%​
68.9​
57.1​
69.7​
55.3​
63.6​
RCBEd Woods
42​
81%​
67.4​
61.0​
78.4​
68.5​
SSNikai Martinez
50​
96%​
65.2​
69.6​
79.5​
61.7​
DLTBen Roberts
9​
17%​
65.1​
60.5​
63.3​
DLEJalen Thompson
31​
60%​
64.0​
66.0​
73.2​
55.9​
LCBCharles Brantley
50​
96%​
62.5​
55.3​
28.1​
63.8​
DLTRu'Quan Buckley
3​
6%​
60.1​
60.1​
60.0​
MLBJordan Hall
25​
48%​
59.7​
43.2​
73.2​
75.9​
62.5​
ROLBAnthony Jones
23​
44%​
58.3​
60.8​
73.0​
54.4​
SCBAngelo Grose
24​
46%​
58.0​
54.1​
52.5​
60.0​
60.5​
DLEQuindarius Dunnigan
15​
29%​
56.8​
59.6​
73.1​
54.2​
MLBJordan Turner
28​
54%​
55.6​
75.3​
75.8​
59.1​
51.1​
DLTAlex VanSumeren
27​
52%​
52.3​
52.4​
69.7​
57.7​
MLBCal Haladay
39​
75%​
51.3​
61.5​
81.0​
59.1​
45.5​
NTJalen Satchell
12​
23%​
47.6​
49.4​
70.1​
56.3​
60.0​
SSMalik Spencer
52​
100%​
44.9​
75.8​
86.1​
57.8​
29.9​
 
