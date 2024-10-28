PFF Grading Scale

WEEK OPP OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1​ Florida Atlantic 68.5​ 60.5​ 48.0​ 80.8​ 51.0​ 64.1​ 67.7​ 70.5​ 70.6​ 78.0​ 75.9​ 2​ @ Maryland 73.4​ 65.8​ 72.0​ 25.1​ 65.8​ 77.1​ 60.1​ 70.8​ 82.1​ 72.4​ 60.9​ 3​ Prairie View A&M 85.2​ 74.1​ 72.1​ 82.4​ 65.9​ 73.8​ 68.7​ 82.1​ 86.7​ 81.2​ 72.1​ 4​ @ Boston College 66.5​ 65.1​ 66.5​ 50.1​ 65.7​ 74.2​ 49.7​ 63.2​ 73.6​ 48.4​ 58.2​ 5​ Ohio State 61.6​ 64.5​ 68.9​ 13.8​ 69.8​ 69.6​ 57.0​ 57.2​ 59.8​ 47.8​ 56.0​ 6​ @ Oregon 57.0​ 63.3​ 58.1​ 47.9​ 68.8​ 66.6​ 51.6​ 51.7​ 67.8​ 35.6​ 51.3​ 8​ Iowa 76.1​ 78.7​ 67.1​ 61.9​ 78.9​ 85.0​ 61.4​ 55.8​ 73.2​ 80.8​ 47.8​ 9​ @ Michigan 63.0​ 60.5​ 49.6​ 15.0​ 66.7​ 77.0​ 56.3​ 64.9​ 73.1​ 85.0​ 56.3​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP % OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK HB Nate Carter 40​ 62%​ 81.2​ 74.6​ 75.7​ 78.7​ 59.8​ SRWR Alante Brown 3​ 5%​ 76.4​ 75.1​ 59.5​ 60.0​ HB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams 23​ 35%​ 69.0​ 59.0​ 73.5​ 69.4​ 59.4​ TE-R Jack Velling 59​ 91%​ 67.9​ 65.5​ 52.2​ 66.9​ LWR Nick Marsh 61​ 94%​ 66.4​ 66.0​ 61.5​ SRWR Montorie Foster Jr. 59​ 91%​ 61.4​ 62.6​ 57.5​ 58.8​ RG Brandon Baldwin 65​ 100%​ 60.0​ 58.4​ 59.1​ LG Luke Newman 65​ 100%​ 59.9​ 40.3​ 61.5​ TE-R Ademola Faleye 4​ 6%​ 57.7​ 57.4​ C Tanner Miller 65​ 100%​ 55.4​ 28.0​ 59.8​ RWR Jaron Glover 18​ 28%​ 55.3​ 56.2​ 56.1​ HB Makhi Frazier 2​ 3%​ 54.2​ 55.8​ QB Aidan Chiles 65​ 100%​ 53.4​ 49.6​ 70.0​ 60.0​ SRWR Aziah Johnson 20​ 31%​ 53.2​ 54.2​ 55.0​ FB Jay Coyne 4​ 6%​ 45.6​ 73.1​ 38.2​ RT Ashton Lepo 65​ 100%​ 44.2​ 18.0​ 58.7​ TE-R Brennan Parachek 32​ 49%​ 37.6​ 53.6​ 70.8​ 44.3​ LT Stanton Ramil 65​ 100%​ 36.6​ 0.0​ 59.1​

POS PLAYER SNAP SNAP % DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV DRT D'Quan Douse 27​ 52%​ 77.3​ 78.4​ 73.8​ 57.7​ RCB Ade Willie 7​ 13%​ 74.8​ 60.9​ 73.5​ 60.0​ 71.8​ MLB Wayne Matthews III 23​ 44%​ 74.7​ 76.8​ 79.4​ 57.5​ 67.5​ LE Ken Talley 8​ 15%​ 71.9​ 60.0​ 70.6​ ROLB Khris Bogle 32​ 62%​ 71.7​ 77.7​ 74.8​ 54.4​ 60.5​ LOLB Darius Snow 28​ 54%​ 70.0​ 63.6​ 76.5​ 60.0​ 71.3​ DRT Maverick Hansen 17​ 33%​ 68.9​ 57.1​ 69.7​ 55.3​ 63.6​ RCB Ed Woods 42​ 81%​ 67.4​ 61.0​ 78.4​ 68.5​ SS Nikai Martinez 50​ 96%​ 65.2​ 69.6​ 79.5​ 61.7​ DLT Ben Roberts 9​ 17%​ 65.1​ 60.5​ 63.3​ DLE Jalen Thompson 31​ 60%​ 64.0​ 66.0​ 73.2​ 55.9​ LCB Charles Brantley 50​ 96%​ 62.5​ 55.3​ 28.1​ 63.8​ DLT Ru'Quan Buckley 3​ 6%​ 60.1​ 60.1​ 60.0​ MLB Jordan Hall 25​ 48%​ 59.7​ 43.2​ 73.2​ 75.9​ 62.5​ ROLB Anthony Jones 23​ 44%​ 58.3​ 60.8​ 73.0​ 54.4​ SCB Angelo Grose 24​ 46%​ 58.0​ 54.1​ 52.5​ 60.0​ 60.5​ DLE Quindarius Dunnigan 15​ 29%​ 56.8​ 59.6​ 73.1​ 54.2​ MLB Jordan Turner 28​ 54%​ 55.6​ 75.3​ 75.8​ 59.1​ 51.1​ DLT Alex VanSumeren 27​ 52%​ 52.3​ 52.4​ 69.7​ 57.7​ MLB Cal Haladay 39​ 75%​ 51.3​ 61.5​ 81.0​ 59.1​ 45.5​ NT Jalen Satchell 12​ 23%​ 47.6​ 49.4​ 70.1​ 56.3​ 60.0​ SS Malik Spencer 52​ 100%​ 44.9​ 75.8​ 86.1​ 57.8​ 29.9​

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor