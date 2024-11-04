ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL PFF Grades from Michigan State's 47-10 loss to Indiana

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL TEAM GRADES

WEEK@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSH
1​
Florida Atlantic
68.5​
60.5​
48.0​
80.8​
51.0​
64.1​
67.7​
70.5​
70.6​
78.0​
75.9​
2​
@ Maryland
73.4​
65.8​
72.0​
25.1​
65.8​
77.1​
60.1​
70.8​
82.1​
72.4​
60.9​
3​
Prairie View A&M
85.2​
74.1​
72.1​
82.4​
65.9​
73.8​
68.7​
82.1​
86.7​
81.2​
72.1​
4​
@ Boston College
66.5​
65.1​
66.5​
50.1​
65.7​
74.2​
49.7​
63.2​
73.6​
48.4​
58.2​
5​
Ohio State
61.6​
64.5​
68.9​
13.8​
69.8​
69.6​
57.0​
57.2​
59.8​
47.8​
56.0​
6​
@ Oregon
57.0​
63.3​
58.1​
47.9​
68.8​
66.6​
51.6​
51.7​
67.8​
35.6​
51.3​
8​
Iowa
76.1​
78.7​
67.1​
61.9​
78.9​
85.0​
61.4​
55.8​
73.2​
80.8​
47.8​
9​
@ Michigan
66.6​
61.7​
46.6​
46.0​
65.0​
75.6​
56.2​
67.9​
70.9​
86.7​
54.3​
10​
Indiana
66.0​
60.5​
61.1​
57.0​
68.0​
61.3​
45.0​
66.6​
76.0​
68.4​
58.9​

OFFENSE (64 SNAPS)

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
RWRNick Marsh
62​
97%​
72.7​
71.9​
61.2​
SRWRAziah Johnson
30​
47%​
70.8​
69.8​
60.5​
QBAidan Chiles
47​
73%​
69.8​
69.6​
61.4​
60.0​
SRWRAlante Brown
11​
17%​
63.4​
55.5​
67.6​
59.9​
HBKay'Ron Lynch-Adams
23​
36%​
60.7​
67.3​
77.2​
57.5​
HBBrandon Tullis
1​
2%​
60.0​
60.0​
RGDallas Fincher
6​
9%​
59.7​
76.7​
60.0​
HBMakhi Frazier
1​
2%​
59.3​
59.6​
HBNate Carter
37​
58%​
59.3​
62.3​
30.3​
60.1​
59.0​
TE-LAdemola Faleye
2​
3%​
57.4​
57.9​
CTanner Miller
63​
98%​
56.7​
60.2​
54.8​
RTAshton Lepo
63​
98%​
56.5​
64.3​
50.1​
RWRMontorie Foster Jr.
59​
92%​
55.7​
55.6​
60.2​
RGBrandon Baldwin
57​
89%​
55.6​
38.7​
63.1​
LGLuke Newman
63​
98%​
55.3​
63.7​
56.7​
LTStanton Ramil
63​
98%​
55.0​
58.9​
51.1​
TE-LJack Velling
54​
84%​
54.6​
62.8​
45.5​
37.4​
TE-RBrennan Parachek
36​
56%​
52.9​
64.1​
70.9​
42.3​
QBTommy Schuster
16​
25%​
44.2​
43.6​
60.0​

WIDE RECEIVER STATS

PlayerTargetsReceptionsCatch %YardsYPR
Nick Marsh
7​
5​
71.4​
78​
15.6​
Aziah Johnson
5​
4​
80.0​
48​
12.0​
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
3​
2​
66.7​
16​
8.0​
Brennan Parachek
1​
1​
100.0​
17​
17.0​
Jack Velling
3​
2​
66.7​
22​
11.0​
Nate Carter
1​
1​
100.0​
13​
13.0​
Montorie Foster Jr.
7​
5​
71.4​
35​
7.0​
Alante Brown
1​
0​
0.0​
0​

OFFENSIVE LINE
POSPlayerPressuresHurriesHitsSacks
RGBrandon Baldwin5500
LTStanton Ramil4220
CTanner Miller3201
RTAshton Lepo2101
LGLuke Newman2110
TE-LJack Velling1100
HBNate Carter1100
HBKay'Ron Lynch-Adams0000
RGDallas Fincher0000
TE-RBrennan Parachek0000


DEFENSE (63 SNAPS)

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP %DEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
LCBCharles Brantley
17​
27%​
85.9​
60.0​
85.5​
MLBBrady Pretzlaff
11​
17%​
81.5​
80.7​
80.7​
MLBJordan Turner
21​
33%​
79.1​
75.4​
80.0​
60.0​
72.6​
DRTD'Quan Douse
25​
40%​
76.1​
73.3​
70.2​
67.5​
WLBDarius Snow
7​
11%​
75.9​
61.7​
72.2​
71.0​
LOLBKhris Bogle
32​
51%​
72.1​
68.5​
77.5​
60.9​
71.0​
DRTBen Roberts
19​
30%​
70.7​
64.8​
69.0​
SSJustin Denson Jr.
20​
32%​
67.6​
64.8​
77.7​
65.3​
MLBWayne Matthews III
29​
46%​
66.9​
69.0​
34.4​
59.5​
63.2​
WLBJordan Hall
24​
38%​
63.3​
72.8​
77.7​
57.1​
57.0​
DLTJalen Satchell
16​
25%​
63.1​
64.8​
70.2​
56.6​
ROLBAnthony Jones
19​
30%​
62.9​
66.5​
72.2​
55.6​
60.0​
DREJames Schott
12​
19%​
62.7​
61.9​
60.0​
DRTKen Talley
8​
13%​
62.3​
61.7​
59.9​
RCBJeremiah Hughes
11​
17%​
61.7​
60.4​
RCBLejond Cavazos
9​
14%​
61.7​
60.6​
LOLBAaron Alexander
5​
8%​
61.4​
60.0​
FSJaylen Thompson
37​
59%​
61.2​
60.2​
53.5​
61.2​
SSNikai Martinez
56​
89%​
61.2​
55.0​
35.7​
63.3​
SCBAngelo Grose
38​
60%​
60.9​
67.9​
51.7​
57.8​
DLTAlex VanSumeren
25​
40%​
60.3​
63.0​
69.7​
55.9​
MLBMarcellius Pulliam
11​
17%​
60.2​
60.0​
32.1​
RCBEd Woods
52​
83%​
60.2​
66.1​
77.0​
57.8​
59.0​
DRTBen Nelson
3​
5%​
60.0​
60.0​
DLEJalen Thompson
33​
52%​
59.9​
57.2​
61.2​
DRTMaverick Hansen
21​
33%​
56.9​
58.2​
70.2​
56.9​
DREQuindarius Dunnigan
22​
35%​
56.9​
58.2​
71.1​
56.5​
NTRu'Quan Buckley
14​
22%​
55.3​
56.0​
58.3​
SSMalik Spencer
26​
41%​
51.9​
72.5​
81.5​
42.1​
SSAde Willie
37​
59%​
46.3​
53.5​
73.5​
47.0​
MLBCal Haladay
33​
52%​
35.5​
53.6​
79.2​
34.6​
 
