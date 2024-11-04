Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL TEAM GRADES
OFFENSE (64 SNAPS)
WIDE RECEIVER STATS
OFFENSIVE LINE
DEFENSE (63 SNAPS)
OVERALL TEAM GRADES
|WEEK
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
1
|Florida Atlantic
68.5
60.5
48.0
80.8
51.0
64.1
67.7
70.5
70.6
78.0
75.9
2
|@ Maryland
73.4
65.8
72.0
25.1
65.8
77.1
60.1
70.8
82.1
72.4
60.9
3
|Prairie View A&M
85.2
74.1
72.1
82.4
65.9
73.8
68.7
82.1
86.7
81.2
72.1
4
|@ Boston College
66.5
65.1
66.5
50.1
65.7
74.2
49.7
63.2
73.6
48.4
58.2
5
|Ohio State
61.6
64.5
68.9
13.8
69.8
69.6
57.0
57.2
59.8
47.8
56.0
6
|@ Oregon
57.0
63.3
58.1
47.9
68.8
66.6
51.6
51.7
67.8
35.6
51.3
8
|Iowa
76.1
78.7
67.1
61.9
78.9
85.0
61.4
55.8
73.2
80.8
47.8
9
|@ Michigan
66.6
61.7
46.6
46.0
65.0
75.6
56.2
67.9
70.9
86.7
54.3
10
|Indiana
66.0
60.5
61.1
57.0
68.0
61.3
45.0
66.6
76.0
68.4
58.9
OFFENSE (64 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|RWR
|Nick Marsh
62
97%
72.7
71.9
61.2
|SRWR
|Aziah Johnson
30
47%
70.8
69.8
60.5
|QB
|Aidan Chiles
47
73%
69.8
69.6
61.4
60.0
|SRWR
|Alante Brown
11
17%
63.4
55.5
67.6
59.9
|HB
|Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
23
36%
60.7
67.3
77.2
57.5
|HB
|Brandon Tullis
1
2%
60.0
60.0
|RG
|Dallas Fincher
6
9%
59.7
76.7
60.0
|HB
|Makhi Frazier
1
2%
59.3
59.6
|HB
|Nate Carter
37
58%
59.3
62.3
30.3
60.1
59.0
|TE-L
|Ademola Faleye
2
3%
57.4
57.9
|C
|Tanner Miller
63
98%
56.7
60.2
54.8
|RT
|Ashton Lepo
63
98%
56.5
64.3
50.1
|RWR
|Montorie Foster Jr.
59
92%
55.7
55.6
60.2
|RG
|Brandon Baldwin
57
89%
55.6
38.7
63.1
|LG
|Luke Newman
63
98%
55.3
63.7
56.7
|LT
|Stanton Ramil
63
98%
55.0
58.9
51.1
|TE-L
|Jack Velling
54
84%
54.6
62.8
45.5
37.4
|TE-R
|Brennan Parachek
36
56%
52.9
64.1
70.9
42.3
|QB
|Tommy Schuster
16
25%
44.2
43.6
60.0
WIDE RECEIVER STATS
|Player
|Targets
|Receptions
|Catch %
|Yards
|YPR
|Nick Marsh
7
5
71.4
78
15.6
|Aziah Johnson
5
4
80.0
48
12.0
|Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
3
2
66.7
16
8.0
|Brennan Parachek
1
1
100.0
17
17.0
|Jack Velling
3
2
66.7
22
11.0
|Nate Carter
1
1
100.0
13
13.0
|Montorie Foster Jr.
7
5
71.4
35
7.0
|Alante Brown
1
0
0.0
0
OFFENSIVE LINE
|POS
|Player
|Pressures
|Hurries
|Hits
|Sacks
|RG
|Brandon Baldwin
|5
|5
|0
|0
|LT
|Stanton Ramil
|4
|2
|2
|0
|C
|Tanner Miller
|3
|2
|0
|1
|RT
|Ashton Lepo
|2
|1
|0
|1
|LG
|Luke Newman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|TE-L
|Jack Velling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|HB
|Nate Carter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|HB
|Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RG
|Dallas Fincher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TE-R
|Brennan Parachek
|0
|0
|0
|0
DEFENSE (63 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP %
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|LCB
|Charles Brantley
17
27%
85.9
60.0
85.5
|MLB
|Brady Pretzlaff
11
17%
81.5
80.7
80.7
|MLB
|Jordan Turner
21
33%
79.1
75.4
80.0
60.0
72.6
|DRT
|D'Quan Douse
25
40%
76.1
73.3
70.2
67.5
|WLB
|Darius Snow
7
11%
75.9
61.7
72.2
71.0
|LOLB
|Khris Bogle
32
51%
72.1
68.5
77.5
60.9
71.0
|DRT
|Ben Roberts
19
30%
70.7
64.8
69.0
|SS
|Justin Denson Jr.
20
32%
67.6
64.8
77.7
65.3
|MLB
|Wayne Matthews III
29
46%
66.9
69.0
34.4
59.5
63.2
|WLB
|Jordan Hall
24
38%
63.3
72.8
77.7
57.1
57.0
|DLT
|Jalen Satchell
16
25%
63.1
64.8
70.2
56.6
|ROLB
|Anthony Jones
19
30%
62.9
66.5
72.2
55.6
60.0
|DRE
|James Schott
12
19%
62.7
61.9
60.0
|DRT
|Ken Talley
8
13%
62.3
61.7
59.9
|RCB
|Jeremiah Hughes
11
17%
61.7
60.4
|RCB
|Lejond Cavazos
9
14%
61.7
60.6
|LOLB
|Aaron Alexander
5
8%
61.4
60.0
|FS
|Jaylen Thompson
37
59%
61.2
60.2
53.5
61.2
|SS
|Nikai Martinez
56
89%
61.2
55.0
35.7
63.3
|SCB
|Angelo Grose
38
60%
60.9
67.9
51.7
57.8
|DLT
|Alex VanSumeren
25
40%
60.3
63.0
69.7
55.9
|MLB
|Marcellius Pulliam
11
17%
60.2
60.0
32.1
|RCB
|Ed Woods
52
83%
60.2
66.1
77.0
57.8
59.0
|DRT
|Ben Nelson
3
5%
60.0
60.0
|DLE
|Jalen Thompson
33
52%
59.9
57.2
61.2
|DRT
|Maverick Hansen
21
33%
56.9
58.2
70.2
56.9
|DRE
|Quindarius Dunnigan
22
35%
56.9
58.2
71.1
56.5
|NT
|Ru'Quan Buckley
14
22%
55.3
56.0
58.3
|SS
|Malik Spencer
26
41%
51.9
72.5
81.5
42.1
|SS
|Ade Willie
37
59%
46.3
53.5
73.5
47.0
|MLB
|Cal Haladay
33
52%
35.5
53.6
79.2
34.6