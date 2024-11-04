PFF Grading Scale

WEEK @ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1​ Florida Atlantic 68.5​ 60.5​ 48.0​ 80.8​ 51.0​ 64.1​ 67.7​ 70.5​ 70.6​ 78.0​ 75.9​ 2​ @ Maryland 73.4​ 65.8​ 72.0​ 25.1​ 65.8​ 77.1​ 60.1​ 70.8​ 82.1​ 72.4​ 60.9​ 3​ Prairie View A&M 85.2​ 74.1​ 72.1​ 82.4​ 65.9​ 73.8​ 68.7​ 82.1​ 86.7​ 81.2​ 72.1​ 4​ @ Boston College 66.5​ 65.1​ 66.5​ 50.1​ 65.7​ 74.2​ 49.7​ 63.2​ 73.6​ 48.4​ 58.2​ 5​ Ohio State 61.6​ 64.5​ 68.9​ 13.8​ 69.8​ 69.6​ 57.0​ 57.2​ 59.8​ 47.8​ 56.0​ 6​ @ Oregon 57.0​ 63.3​ 58.1​ 47.9​ 68.8​ 66.6​ 51.6​ 51.7​ 67.8​ 35.6​ 51.3​ 8​ Iowa 76.1​ 78.7​ 67.1​ 61.9​ 78.9​ 85.0​ 61.4​ 55.8​ 73.2​ 80.8​ 47.8​ 9​ @ Michigan 66.6​ 61.7​ 46.6​ 46.0​ 65.0​ 75.6​ 56.2​ 67.9​ 70.9​ 86.7​ 54.3​ 10​ Indiana 66.0​ 60.5​ 61.1​ 57.0​ 68.0​ 61.3​ 45.0​ 66.6​ 76.0​ 68.4​ 58.9​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP SHARE OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK RWR Nick Marsh 62​ 97%​ 72.7​ 71.9​ 61.2​ SRWR Aziah Johnson 30​ 47%​ 70.8​ 69.8​ 60.5​ QB Aidan Chiles 47​ 73%​ 69.8​ 69.6​ 61.4​ 60.0​ SRWR Alante Brown 11​ 17%​ 63.4​ 55.5​ 67.6​ 59.9​ HB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams 23​ 36%​ 60.7​ 67.3​ 77.2​ 57.5​ HB Brandon Tullis 1​ 2%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ RG Dallas Fincher 6​ 9%​ 59.7​ 76.7​ 60.0​ HB Makhi Frazier 1​ 2%​ 59.3​ 59.6​ HB Nate Carter 37​ 58%​ 59.3​ 62.3​ 30.3​ 60.1​ 59.0​ TE-L Ademola Faleye 2​ 3%​ 57.4​ 57.9​ C Tanner Miller 63​ 98%​ 56.7​ 60.2​ 54.8​ RT Ashton Lepo 63​ 98%​ 56.5​ 64.3​ 50.1​ RWR Montorie Foster Jr. 59​ 92%​ 55.7​ 55.6​ 60.2​ RG Brandon Baldwin 57​ 89%​ 55.6​ 38.7​ 63.1​ LG Luke Newman 63​ 98%​ 55.3​ 63.7​ 56.7​ LT Stanton Ramil 63​ 98%​ 55.0​ 58.9​ 51.1​ TE-L Jack Velling 54​ 84%​ 54.6​ 62.8​ 45.5​ 37.4​ TE-R Brennan Parachek 36​ 56%​ 52.9​ 64.1​ 70.9​ 42.3​ QB Tommy Schuster 16​ 25%​ 44.2​ 43.6​ 60.0​

Player Targets Receptions Catch % Yards YPR Nick Marsh 7​ 5​ 71.4​ 78​ 15.6​ Aziah Johnson 5​ 4​ 80.0​ 48​ 12.0​ Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams 3​ 2​ 66.7​ 16​ 8.0​ Brennan Parachek 1​ 1​ 100.0​ 17​ 17.0​ Jack Velling 3​ 2​ 66.7​ 22​ 11.0​ Nate Carter 1​ 1​ 100.0​ 13​ 13.0​ Montorie Foster Jr. 7​ 5​ 71.4​ 35​ 7.0​ Alante Brown 1​ 0​ 0.0​ 0​

POS Player Pressures Hurries Hits Sacks RG Brandon Baldwin 5 5 0 0 LT Stanton Ramil 4 2 2 0 C Tanner Miller 3 2 0 1 RT Ashton Lepo 2 1 0 1 LG Luke Newman 2 1 1 0 TE-L Jack Velling 1 1 0 0 HB Nate Carter 1 1 0 0 HB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams 0 0 0 0 RG Dallas Fincher 0 0 0 0 TE-R Brennan Parachek 0 0 0 0

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP % DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV LCB Charles Brantley 17​ 27%​ 85.9​ 60.0​ 85.5​ MLB Brady Pretzlaff 11​ 17%​ 81.5​ 80.7​ 80.7​ MLB Jordan Turner 21​ 33%​ 79.1​ 75.4​ 80.0​ 60.0​ 72.6​ DRT D'Quan Douse 25​ 40%​ 76.1​ 73.3​ 70.2​ 67.5​ WLB Darius Snow 7​ 11%​ 75.9​ 61.7​ 72.2​ 71.0​ LOLB Khris Bogle 32​ 51%​ 72.1​ 68.5​ 77.5​ 60.9​ 71.0​ DRT Ben Roberts 19​ 30%​ 70.7​ 64.8​ 69.0​ SS Justin Denson Jr. 20​ 32%​ 67.6​ 64.8​ 77.7​ 65.3​ MLB Wayne Matthews III 29​ 46%​ 66.9​ 69.0​ 34.4​ 59.5​ 63.2​ WLB Jordan Hall 24​ 38%​ 63.3​ 72.8​ 77.7​ 57.1​ 57.0​ DLT Jalen Satchell 16​ 25%​ 63.1​ 64.8​ 70.2​ 56.6​ ROLB Anthony Jones 19​ 30%​ 62.9​ 66.5​ 72.2​ 55.6​ 60.0​ DRE James Schott 12​ 19%​ 62.7​ 61.9​ 60.0​ DRT Ken Talley 8​ 13%​ 62.3​ 61.7​ 59.9​ RCB Jeremiah Hughes 11​ 17%​ 61.7​ 60.4​ RCB Lejond Cavazos 9​ 14%​ 61.7​ 60.6​ LOLB Aaron Alexander 5​ 8%​ 61.4​ 60.0​ FS Jaylen Thompson 37​ 59%​ 61.2​ 60.2​ 53.5​ 61.2​ SS Nikai Martinez 56​ 89%​ 61.2​ 55.0​ 35.7​ 63.3​ SCB Angelo Grose 38​ 60%​ 60.9​ 67.9​ 51.7​ 57.8​ DLT Alex VanSumeren 25​ 40%​ 60.3​ 63.0​ 69.7​ 55.9​ MLB Marcellius Pulliam 11​ 17%​ 60.2​ 60.0​ 32.1​ RCB Ed Woods 52​ 83%​ 60.2​ 66.1​ 77.0​ 57.8​ 59.0​ DRT Ben Nelson 3​ 5%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ DLE Jalen Thompson 33​ 52%​ 59.9​ 57.2​ 61.2​ DRT Maverick Hansen 21​ 33%​ 56.9​ 58.2​ 70.2​ 56.9​ DRE Quindarius Dunnigan 22​ 35%​ 56.9​ 58.2​ 71.1​ 56.5​ NT Ru'Quan Buckley 14​ 22%​ 55.3​ 56.0​ 58.3​ SS Malik Spencer 26​ 41%​ 51.9​ 72.5​ 81.5​ 42.1​ SS Ade Willie 37​ 59%​ 46.3​ 53.5​ 73.5​ 47.0​ MLB Cal Haladay 33​ 52%​ 35.5​ 53.6​ 79.2​ 34.6​

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor