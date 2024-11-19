PFF Grading Scale

@ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV Florida Atlantic 68.5​ 60.5​ 48.0​ 80.8​ 51.0​ 64.1​ 67.7​ 70.5​ 70.6​ 78.0​ 75.9​ 71.3​ @ Maryland 73.5​ 65.8​ 72.4​ 25.1​ 65.8​ 77.1​ 60.1​ 70.8​ 82.1​ 72.4​ 60.9​ 62.1​ Prairie View A&M 85.2​ 74.1​ 72.1​ 82.4​ 65.9​ 73.8​ 68.7​ 82.1​ 86.7​ 81.2​ 72.1​ 77.2​ @ Boston College 66.5​ 65.1​ 66.5​ 50.1​ 65.7​ 74.2​ 49.7​ 63.2​ 73.6​ 48.4​ 58.2​ 50.1​ Ohio State 61.6​ 64.5​ 68.9​ 13.8​ 69.8​ 69.6​ 57.0​ 57.2​ 59.8​ 47.8​ 56.0​ 56.1​ @ Oregon 57.0​ 63.3​ 58.1​ 47.9​ 68.8​ 66.6​ 51.6​ 51.7​ 67.8​ 35.6​ 51.3​ 43.2​ Iowa 76.1​ 78.7​ 67.1​ 61.9​ 78.9​ 85.0​ 61.4​ 55.8​ 73.2​ 80.8​ 47.8​ 46.8​ @ Michigan 66.6​ 61.7​ 46.6​ 46.0​ 65.0​ 75.6​ 56.2​ 67.9​ 70.9​ 86.7​ 54.3​ 68.4​ Indiana 61.6​ 59.7​ 61.1​ 56.9​ 68.0​ 57.7​ 45.5​ 60.8​ 61.9​ 67.2​ 58.9​ 58.7​ @ Illinois 66.9​ 59.1​ 55.0​ 72.3​ 57.1​ 64.1​ 59.4​ 73.8​ 85.5​ 69.8​ 60.5​ 66.3​

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor