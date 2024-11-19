Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Freshman
Gold Member
-
- Dec 16, 2021
-
- 217
-
- 513
-
- 93
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL TEAM GRADES
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL TEAM GRADES
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|Florida Atlantic
68.5
60.5
48.0
80.8
51.0
64.1
67.7
70.5
70.6
78.0
75.9
71.3
|@ Maryland
73.5
65.8
72.4
25.1
65.8
77.1
60.1
70.8
82.1
72.4
60.9
62.1
|Prairie View A&M
85.2
74.1
72.1
82.4
65.9
73.8
68.7
82.1
86.7
81.2
72.1
77.2
|@ Boston College
66.5
65.1
66.5
50.1
65.7
74.2
49.7
63.2
73.6
48.4
58.2
50.1
|Ohio State
61.6
64.5
68.9
13.8
69.8
69.6
57.0
57.2
59.8
47.8
56.0
56.1
|@ Oregon
57.0
63.3
58.1
47.9
68.8
66.6
51.6
51.7
67.8
35.6
51.3
43.2
|Iowa
76.1
78.7
67.1
61.9
78.9
85.0
61.4
55.8
73.2
80.8
47.8
46.8
|@ Michigan
66.6
61.7
46.6
46.0
65.0
75.6
56.2
67.9
70.9
86.7
54.3
68.4
|Indiana
61.6
59.7
61.1
56.9
68.0
57.7
45.5
60.8
61.9
67.2
58.9
58.7
|@ Illinois
66.9
59.1
55.0
72.3
57.1
64.1
59.4
73.8
85.5
69.8
60.5
66.3