ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL PFF Grades - Michgan State vs Illinois

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Freshman
Gold Member
Dec 16, 2021
217
513
93
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL TEAM GRADES

@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
Florida Atlantic
68.5​
60.5​
48.0​
80.8​
51.0​
64.1​
67.7​
70.5​
70.6​
78.0​
75.9​
71.3​
@ Maryland
73.5​
65.8​
72.4​
25.1​
65.8​
77.1​
60.1​
70.8​
82.1​
72.4​
60.9​
62.1​
Prairie View A&M
85.2​
74.1​
72.1​
82.4​
65.9​
73.8​
68.7​
82.1​
86.7​
81.2​
72.1​
77.2​
@ Boston College
66.5​
65.1​
66.5​
50.1​
65.7​
74.2​
49.7​
63.2​
73.6​
48.4​
58.2​
50.1​
Ohio State
61.6​
64.5​
68.9​
13.8​
69.8​
69.6​
57.0​
57.2​
59.8​
47.8​
56.0​
56.1​
@ Oregon
57.0​
63.3​
58.1​
47.9​
68.8​
66.6​
51.6​
51.7​
67.8​
35.6​
51.3​
43.2​
Iowa
76.1​
78.7​
67.1​
61.9​
78.9​
85.0​
61.4​
55.8​
73.2​
80.8​
47.8​
46.8​
@ Michigan
66.6​
61.7​
46.6​
46.0​
65.0​
75.6​
56.2​
67.9​
70.9​
86.7​
54.3​
68.4​
Indiana
61.6​
59.7​
61.1​
56.9​
68.0​
57.7​
45.5​
60.8​
61.9​
67.2​
58.9​
58.7​
@ Illinois
66.9​
59.1​
55.0​
72.3​
57.1​
64.1​
59.4​
73.8​
85.5​
69.8​
60.5​
66.3​
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL PFF Grades - Michigan State vs Iowa

Replies
1
Views
399
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Thomas
K
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL PFF Grades from Michigan State's 24-17 loss to Michigan

Replies
2
Views
405
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL PFF Grades from Michigan State's 47-10 loss to Indiana

Replies
4
Views
409
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
jofful
jofful
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL PFF Grades - Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Replies
2
Views
988
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Thomas
K
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL PFF GRADES: vs FAU vs. Michigan State

Replies
11
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back