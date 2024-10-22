Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL TEAM GRADES
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
|WEEK
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
1
|Florida Atlantic
68.5
60.5
48.0
80.8
51.0
64.1
67.7
70.5
70.6
78.0
75.9
2
|@ Maryland
73.4
65.8
72.0
25.1
65.8
77.1
60.1
70.8
82.1
72.4
60.9
3
|Prairie View A&M
85.2
74.1
72.1
82.4
65.9
73.8
68.7
82.1
86.7
81.2
72.1
4
|@ Boston College
66.5
65.1
66.5
50.1
65.7
74.2
49.7
63.2
73.6
48.4
58.2
5
|Ohio State
61.6
64.5
68.9
13.8
69.8
69.6
57.0
57.2
59.8
47.8
56.0
6
|@ Oregon
57.0
63.3
58.1
47.9
68.8
66.6
51.6
51.7
67.8
35.6
51.3
8
|Iowa
76.8
78.8
67.0
61.9
78.9
84.5
62.2
56.9
72.6
80.8
47.8
OFFENSE
|POS
|PLAYER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|PEN
|HB
|Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
80.9
77.7
50.7
78.0
59.5
|0 (0)
|LWR
|Nick Marsh
80.8
78.4
79.2
|0 (0)
|SRWR
|Montorie Foster Jr.
78.3
78.9
56.3
|0 (0)
|QB
|Aidan Chiles
76.7
67.0
79.1
60.0
|1 (0)
|SRWR
|Aziah Johnson
70.4
66.5
63.2
60.0
|0 (0)
|HB
|Nate Carter
68.2
53.5
78.7
70.7
58.3
|0 (0)
|LG
|Luke Newman
67.0
76.1
64.8
|0 (0)
|RT
|Ashton Lepo
66.4
72.3
62.2
|0 (0)
|HB
|Makhi Frazier
65.2
59.8
63.1
|0 (0)
|HB
|Brandon Tullis
64.1
63.3
60.0
|0 (0)
|TE-R
|Jack Velling
62.5
65.6
71.6
58.7
|1 (0)
|C
|Tanner Miller
61.7
60.3
60.6
|0 (0)
|QB
|Tommy Schuster
60.0
60.0
|0 (0)
|FB
|Jay Coyne
59.7
58.4
|0 (0)
|RG
|Brandon Baldwin
58.5
60.3
61.1
|1 (0)
|TE-R
|Ademola Faleye
57.8
57.1
59.9
|0 (0)
|RWR
|Jaron Glover
52.7
55.5
60.2
|1 (0)
|LT
|Stanton Ramil
49.8
41.8
51.9
|1 (0)
|TE-R
|Brennan Parachek
47.2
50.1
49.1
61.4
|1 (0)
DEFENSE
|POS
|PLAYER
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|SCB
|Angelo Grose
74.9
60.0
75.1
74.6
|MLB
|Wayne Matthews III
71.0
70.2
79.5
56.2
67.7
|DLT
|Ben Roberts
70.0
66.2
69.7
|ROLB
|Anthony Jones
69.5
71.6
75.7
56.4
61.4
|DLT
|Ru'Quan Buckley
67.2
65.4
59.9
|LOLB
|Darius Snow
66.5
63.3
77.8
65.5
|MLB
|Jordan Hall
64.4
67.7
73.6
54.8
63.6
|MLB
|Cal Haladay
61.4
81.4
57.8
54.9
45.6
|SS
|Nikai Martinez
58.8
69.8
82.3
59.9
52.6
|DLE
|Jalen Thompson
58.4
62.0
71.5
54.1
|DRE
|James Schott
58.0
57.9
|DRT
|D'Quan Douse
58.0
68.8
70.2
55.4
|LCB
|Charles Brantley
56.3
76.2
79.6
50.0
|NT
|Jalen Satchell
55.5
60.0
54.6
|DLE
|Quindarius Dunnigan
55.4
52.2
71.1
65.1
|MLB
|Jordan Turner
54.8
62.9
81.1
55.5
50.9
|DRT
|Maverick Hansen
53.5
54.2
70.2
58.5
|SS
|Malik Spencer
53.2
54.8
77.1
53.5
|LE
|Ken Talley
52.9
53.4
|ROLB
|Khris Bogle
52.5
56.7
52.1
60.0
|RCB
|Jeremiah Hughes
50.9
60.0
73.5
52.5
|RCB
|Ed Woods
49.4
62.1
47.3
46.4
|DLT
|Alex VanSumeren
47.4
47.7
57.0