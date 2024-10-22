ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL PFF Grades - Michigan State vs Iowa

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Freshman
Gold Member
Dec 16, 2021
208
501
93
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL TEAM GRADES
OFFENSEDEFENSE
WEEK@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSH
1​
Florida Atlantic
68.5​
60.5​
48.0​
80.8​
51.0​
64.1​
67.7​
70.5​
70.6​
78.0​
75.9​
2​
@ Maryland
73.4​
65.8​
72.0​
25.1​
65.8​
77.1​
60.1​
70.8​
82.1​
72.4​
60.9​
3​
Prairie View A&M
85.2​
74.1​
72.1​
82.4​
65.9​
73.8​
68.7​
82.1​
86.7​
81.2​
72.1​
4​
@ Boston College
66.5​
65.1​
66.5​
50.1​
65.7​
74.2​
49.7​
63.2​
73.6​
48.4​
58.2​
5​
Ohio State
61.6​
64.5​
68.9​
13.8​
69.8​
69.6​
57.0​
57.2​
59.8​
47.8​
56.0​
6​
@ Oregon
57.0​
63.3​
58.1​
47.9​
68.8​
66.6​
51.6​
51.7​
67.8​
35.6​
51.3​
8​
Iowa
76.8​
78.8​
67.0​
61.9​
78.9​
84.5​
62.2​
56.9​
72.6​
80.8​
47.8​

OFFENSE

POSPLAYEROFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLKPEN
HBKay'Ron Lynch-Adams
80.9​
77.7​
50.7​
78.0​
59.5​
0 (0)
LWRNick Marsh
80.8​
78.4​
79.2​
0 (0)
SRWRMontorie Foster Jr.
78.3​
78.9​
56.3​
0 (0)
QBAidan Chiles
76.7​
67.0​
79.1​
60.0​
1 (0)
SRWRAziah Johnson
70.4​
66.5​
63.2​
60.0​
0 (0)
HBNate Carter
68.2​
53.5​
78.7​
70.7​
58.3​
0 (0)
LGLuke Newman
67.0​
76.1​
64.8​
0 (0)
RTAshton Lepo
66.4​
72.3​
62.2​
0 (0)
HBMakhi Frazier
65.2​
59.8​
63.1​
0 (0)
HBBrandon Tullis
64.1​
63.3​
60.0​
0 (0)
TE-RJack Velling
62.5​
65.6​
71.6​
58.7​
1 (0)
CTanner Miller
61.7​
60.3​
60.6​
0 (0)
QBTommy Schuster
60.0​
60.0​
0 (0)
FBJay Coyne
59.7​
58.4​
0 (0)
RGBrandon Baldwin
58.5​
60.3​
61.1​
1 (0)
TE-RAdemola Faleye
57.8​
57.1​
59.9​
0 (0)
RWRJaron Glover
52.7​
55.5​
60.2​
1 (0)
LTStanton Ramil
49.8​
41.8​
51.9​
1 (0)
TE-RBrennan Parachek
47.2​
50.1​
49.1​
61.4​
1 (0)

DEFENSE

POSPLAYERDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
SCBAngelo Grose
74.9​
60.0​
75.1​
74.6​
MLBWayne Matthews III
71.0​
70.2​
79.5​
56.2​
67.7​
DLTBen Roberts
70.0​
66.2​
69.7​
ROLBAnthony Jones
69.5​
71.6​
75.7​
56.4​
61.4​
DLTRu'Quan Buckley
67.2​
65.4​
59.9​
LOLBDarius Snow
66.5​
63.3​
77.8​
65.5​
MLBJordan Hall
64.4​
67.7​
73.6​
54.8​
63.6​
MLBCal Haladay
61.4​
81.4​
57.8​
54.9​
45.6​
SSNikai Martinez
58.8​
69.8​
82.3​
59.9​
52.6​
DLEJalen Thompson
58.4​
62.0​
71.5​
54.1​
DREJames Schott
58.0​
57.9​
DRTD'Quan Douse
58.0​
68.8​
70.2​
55.4​
LCBCharles Brantley
56.3​
76.2​
79.6​
50.0​
NTJalen Satchell
55.5​
60.0​
54.6​
DLEQuindarius Dunnigan
55.4​
52.2​
71.1​
65.1​
MLBJordan Turner
54.8​
62.9​
81.1​
55.5​
50.9​
DRTMaverick Hansen
53.5​
54.2​
70.2​
58.5​
SSMalik Spencer
53.2​
54.8​
77.1​
53.5​
LEKen Talley
52.9​
53.4​
ROLBKhris Bogle
52.5​
56.7​
52.1​
60.0​
RCBJeremiah Hughes
50.9​
60.0​
73.5​
52.5​
RCBEd Woods
49.4​
62.1​
47.3​
46.4​
DLTAlex VanSumeren
47.4​
47.7​
57.0​
 
  • Like
Reactions: Kevin Thomas, Brendanmoore101 and Ryan OBleness
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL Michigan State vs Maryland - PFF

Replies
9
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
GreenGang98
G
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL PFF Grades from Michigan State's loss to Oregon

Replies
11
Views
577
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL PFF Grades - Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Replies
2
Views
691
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Kevin Thomas
K
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL PFF GRADES: vs FAU vs. Michigan State

Replies
11
Views
1K
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
Victory_Lap
V
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FOOTBALL Michigan State vs Indiana PFF grades

Replies
2
Views
259
Spartans Illustrated Message Board
jbannan
jbannan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back