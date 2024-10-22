PFF Grading Scale

OFFENSE DEFENSE WEEK @ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1​ Florida Atlantic 68.5​ 60.5​ 48.0​ 80.8​ 51.0​ 64.1​ 67.7​ 70.5​ 70.6​ 78.0​ 75.9​ 2​ @ Maryland 73.4​ 65.8​ 72.0​ 25.1​ 65.8​ 77.1​ 60.1​ 70.8​ 82.1​ 72.4​ 60.9​ 3​ Prairie View A&M 85.2​ 74.1​ 72.1​ 82.4​ 65.9​ 73.8​ 68.7​ 82.1​ 86.7​ 81.2​ 72.1​ 4​ @ Boston College 66.5​ 65.1​ 66.5​ 50.1​ 65.7​ 74.2​ 49.7​ 63.2​ 73.6​ 48.4​ 58.2​ 5​ Ohio State 61.6​ 64.5​ 68.9​ 13.8​ 69.8​ 69.6​ 57.0​ 57.2​ 59.8​ 47.8​ 56.0​ 6​ @ Oregon 57.0​ 63.3​ 58.1​ 47.9​ 68.8​ 66.6​ 51.6​ 51.7​ 67.8​ 35.6​ 51.3​ 8​ Iowa 76.8​ 78.8​ 67.0​ 61.9​ 78.9​ 84.5​ 62.2​ 56.9​ 72.6​ 80.8​ 47.8​

POS PLAYER OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK PEN HB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams 80.9​ 77.7​ 50.7​ 78.0​ 59.5​ 0 (0) LWR Nick Marsh 80.8​ 78.4​ 79.2​ 0 (0) SRWR Montorie Foster Jr. 78.3​ 78.9​ 56.3​ 0 (0) QB Aidan Chiles 76.7​ 67.0​ 79.1​ 60.0​ 1 (0) SRWR Aziah Johnson 70.4​ 66.5​ 63.2​ 60.0​ 0 (0) HB Nate Carter 68.2​ 53.5​ 78.7​ 70.7​ 58.3​ 0 (0) LG Luke Newman 67.0​ 76.1​ 64.8​ 0 (0) RT Ashton Lepo 66.4​ 72.3​ 62.2​ 0 (0) HB Makhi Frazier 65.2​ 59.8​ 63.1​ 0 (0) HB Brandon Tullis 64.1​ 63.3​ 60.0​ 0 (0) TE-R Jack Velling 62.5​ 65.6​ 71.6​ 58.7​ 1 (0) C Tanner Miller 61.7​ 60.3​ 60.6​ 0 (0) QB Tommy Schuster 60.0​ 60.0​ 0 (0) FB Jay Coyne 59.7​ 58.4​ 0 (0) RG Brandon Baldwin 58.5​ 60.3​ 61.1​ 1 (0) TE-R Ademola Faleye 57.8​ 57.1​ 59.9​ 0 (0) RWR Jaron Glover 52.7​ 55.5​ 60.2​ 1 (0) LT Stanton Ramil 49.8​ 41.8​ 51.9​ 1 (0) TE-R Brennan Parachek 47.2​ 50.1​ 49.1​ 61.4​ 1 (0)

POS PLAYER DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV SCB Angelo Grose 74.9​ 60.0​ 75.1​ 74.6​ MLB Wayne Matthews III 71.0​ 70.2​ 79.5​ 56.2​ 67.7​ DLT Ben Roberts 70.0​ 66.2​ 69.7​ ROLB Anthony Jones 69.5​ 71.6​ 75.7​ 56.4​ 61.4​ DLT Ru'Quan Buckley 67.2​ 65.4​ 59.9​ LOLB Darius Snow 66.5​ 63.3​ 77.8​ 65.5​ MLB Jordan Hall 64.4​ 67.7​ 73.6​ 54.8​ 63.6​ MLB Cal Haladay 61.4​ 81.4​ 57.8​ 54.9​ 45.6​ SS Nikai Martinez 58.8​ 69.8​ 82.3​ 59.9​ 52.6​ DLE Jalen Thompson 58.4​ 62.0​ 71.5​ 54.1​ DRE James Schott 58.0​ 57.9​ DRT D'Quan Douse 58.0​ 68.8​ 70.2​ 55.4​ LCB Charles Brantley 56.3​ 76.2​ 79.6​ 50.0​ NT Jalen Satchell 55.5​ 60.0​ 54.6​ DLE Quindarius Dunnigan 55.4​ 52.2​ 71.1​ 65.1​ MLB Jordan Turner 54.8​ 62.9​ 81.1​ 55.5​ 50.9​ DRT Maverick Hansen 53.5​ 54.2​ 70.2​ 58.5​ SS Malik Spencer 53.2​ 54.8​ 77.1​ 53.5​ LE Ken Talley 52.9​ 53.4​ ROLB Khris Bogle 52.5​ 56.7​ 52.1​ 60.0​ RCB Jeremiah Hughes 50.9​ 60.0​ 73.5​ 52.5​ RCB Ed Woods 49.4​ 62.1​ 47.3​ 46.4​ DLT Alex VanSumeren 47.4​ 47.7​ 57.0​

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor