Ryan OBleness
All-George Webster
Staff
-
- Oct 24, 2022
-
- 7,242
-
- 9,228
-
- 113
I had mentioned previously that we didn't press as hard for information on Michigan State football's second scrimmage this past weekend as we did after the first scrimmage, but we still did talk to a few folks and were able to gather up some quick notes on a few things from Saturday and from the past few days of fall camp as a whole. Now, once again, a quick disclaimer that since media was not permitted at the scrimmage and hasn't been at practice yet this week, we are simply passing on a few pieces of information we received second-hand from some sources. Also, as always, things are still subject to change prior to the first game.
With that said, nothing groundbreaking, but here are some interesting nuggets that we thought fans might enjoy:
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
With that said, nothing groundbreaking, but here are some interesting nuggets that we thought fans might enjoy:
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.