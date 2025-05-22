Kevin Knight
MSU, North Carolina, and St. Bonaventure Joined by East Carolina for 8th Annual Event
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team will face East Carolina in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which will be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.
The 8th Annual Fort Myers Tip-Off is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 25 and Thursday, Nov. 27.
The Spartans will play the Pirates on Tuesday, Nov. 25, while the Bonnies will play the Tar Heels.
On Thursday, Nov. 27, St. Bonaventure will play East Carolina and Michigan State will play North Carolina.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Michigan State and East Carolina.
The Spartans will face the Tar Heels on Thanksgiving Day. This will be the 19th all-time meeting between the programs. North Carolina leads the head-to-head series, 13-5, but MSU has won two of the last three games, including a 94-91 overtime victory in the Maui Invitational last year.
East Carolina, led by fourth-year head coach Michael Schwartz, is coming off a season that saw the Pirates win 19 games, including 10 victories during conference play. Their 19 overall wins are the most since the 2012-13 season, and their 10 league wins are the most since joining the American Athletic Conference.
Michigan State finished the 2024-25 season with a 30-7 overall record, including a 17-3 mark in the Big Ten Conference, as the team won the regular season title for the 11th time under Head Coach Tom Izzo and was selected to the NCAA Tournament for the 27th-straight season. The Spartans advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time and finished the year ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25.
Official fan travel packages will be available to the public starting on June 12 and include tickets to both of a chosen team's games, hotel accommodations and parking at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. For complete travel package information, log on to www.fortmyerstipoff.com/travel. At this time, the only way to guarantee tickets to the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which sold out last year, is through official fan travel packages, which offer a variety of hotel night options. Ticket packages, if available, will go on sale this fall.
Eligible Spartan Fund donors will be contacted directly for ticket and travel package opportunities. Log on to www.fortmyerstipoff.com/travel for more information.
The Fort Myers Tip-Off, launched in 2018, has become a staple of the early season college basketball calendar, regularly bringing championship-caliber programs to Southwest Florida on an annual basis.
About the Fort Myers Tip-Off
An annual celebration of men's and women's college basketball, the Fort Myers Tip-Off welcomes the top programs from around the country for incredible competition to see which teams and their fans will #OwnTheFort during Thanksgiving Week. Contested at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, the home of Florida SouthWestern State College, the Fort Myers Tip-Off has quickly become a staple of the Southwest Florida sports calendar.
